North County Town Hall to be held in Bonsall

 
BONSALL – State Sen. Brian W. Jones of Santee invites area residents to attend a North County Town Hall meeting Thursday, June 27, from 6-7:30 p.m. It will be preceded by a Local Nonprofit Expo from 5-6 p.m. Both events will be at the Bonsall Community Center, 31505 Old River Road, in Bonsall.

Residents are encouraged to share their views, ask questions about the issues important to them and learn about the work being done by nonprofits in the area. If anyone needs help in resolving an issue with a state agency, district staff will be on hand to help them.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call the district office at (760) 796-4855. To RSVP, email aaron.andrews@sen.ca.gov or visit bitl.ly/bonsall2019.

Submitted by Sen. Brian W. Jones’ office.

 
