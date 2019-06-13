Streich leads the way as Valedictorian of Bonsall High

Heather Holdo and Sara Barclay

Writer/Interns

On June 5, Bonsall High School celebrated its graduating class of 2019, which was just the second time that the school’s seniors have walked across the stage to receive their diplomas. At the top of his class, Gunnar Streich, valedictorian and beloved friend of his peers, was among the students that graduated.

Attending SDSU, the graduate plans to major in criminal justice and hopes to pursue a career in government work or contracting. “I would say persistence, determination, integrity, and a good work ethic contributed to my becoming vale...