Two unusual exhibitions on view at Z Cafe

FALLBROOK – New artwork was hung on the walls of the Z Cafe June 3, and it will be there until Sept. 2, including views of Turkish marbling from Lisa and Rick Mayer and photographic portraits from far away places from Jordan Verdin.

A reception will be held in the artists' honor Saturday, June 15, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the lower gallery at the Z Cafe. Everyone is invited to come for a drink and a bite.

Lisa and Rick Mayer created The Mayer Collection: original acrylic art on silk, stretched over gallery-wrapped canvas. They also offer original photographic giclees on canvas in limited edit...