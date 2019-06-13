'We Are Fallbrook' show is up

The first place winner of the "We are Fallbrook" art show is "Wine Country Winter Wonder" by Debbie Forbes.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Art Association will host the "We are Fallbrook" art show at The Gallery, 127 N. Main Street, in Fallbrook. The show runs through June 16 and was judged by Richard Stergulz.

This show includes a special photo competition of "Life in Fallbrook" judged by the public. Residents can stop by the gallery to place their vote.

The show judge, Richard Stergulz, is an Illinois native who by age of eight knew he wanted to be an artist. He graduated from the American Academy of Art in Chicago in 1983 which began his commercial art career.

After 12 years of doing commercial art, Stergulz said he felt it was time to fine tune his fine art style. He moved to California in 1995 and started painting in a realistic style with a touch of Russian impressionism.

His paintings have won numerous awards from Best of Show to People's Choice. He teaches class four days a week at his art school and artist retreat, The Green Art House. Find more information at http://www.thegreenarthouse.org.

Second place goes to "Forlorn in Fallbrook" by Penny Fedorchak, right, seen with Richard Stergulz.

The "We Are Fallbrook" show winners are first place "Wine Country Winter Wonder" by Debbie Forbes; second place "Forlorn in Fallbrook" by Penny Fedorchak; third place "Said the Raven to the Crow" by Bonnie Rinier; Best of Show "October in the Wasatch" by Lynda Thorne and Special Theme award "The Bird-Friendly Village of Fallbrook" by Hajime Ohno.

The public is invited to the art association's monthly meetings. They will hold a Summer Potluck Saturday, June 15, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fallbrook Women's Club, 238 W. Mission Road, in Fallbrook. Attendees are asked to bring a dish, an appetizer, salad, main dish, side dish or dessert.

Gala tickets will be available at the meeting at a reduced price. FAA's 50 Year Gala Celebration and Fundraiser is Sept. 28, at Pala Mesa Resort, from 3-6 p.m. There will be live music, hors d'oeuvres, a photo booth, a silent auction and a raffle.

