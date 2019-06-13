Camino Del Rey drainage improvements move up funding list

The annual update of San Diego County’s TransNet Local Street Improvement Program modified the TransNet funding for the Camino Del Rey drainage project.

A 5-0 San Diego County Board of Supervisors vote May 22 approved the updated list of projects which will be funded by TransNet local streets and road revenue over the next five years. The plan also includes fiscal year 2018-2019 closeout funding for intersection improvements at Stage Coach Lane and Reche Road and at East Vista Way and Gopher Canyon Road.

In 2004, the county’s voters passed an extension of the half-cent TransNet sales...