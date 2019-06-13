Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

Camino Del Rey drainage improvements move up funding list

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 6/17/2019 at 10:23am



The annual update of San Diego County’s TransNet Local Street Improvement Program modified the TransNet funding for the Camino Del Rey drainage project.

A 5-0 San Diego County Board of Supervisors vote May 22 approved the updated list of projects which will be funded by TransNet local streets and road revenue over the next five years. The plan also includes fiscal year 2018-2019 closeout funding for intersection improvements at Stage Coach Lane and Reche Road and at East Vista Way and Gopher Canyon Road.

In 2004, the county’s voters passed an extension of the half-cent TransNet sales...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 06/18/2019 17:54