County receives state grant to help whack invasive weed

Ward's weed is threatening to invade North America starting in San Diego County.

San Diego County has received a $53,966 state grant to continue efforts to corral a native plant-threatening, fire hazard-creating invasive weed that even Australian cows don't like.

Ward's weed has taken over rangelands in Australia and is threatening to invade North America starting in San Diego County, which is home to fragile ecological habitats like coastal sage scrub.

County Agriculture, Weights and Measures officials hope the two-year $53,966 grant from the California Department of Food and Agriculture will supplement existing funding and possibly push efforts forward – from suppre...