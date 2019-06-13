High-risk pregnancy care now available at LLUMC-Murrieta

Women who encounter unexpected complications during pregnancy can receive comprehensive care at Loma Linda University Medical Center – Murrieta's new maternal fetal medicine program.

LOMA LINDA – Loma Linda University Medical Center – Murrieta announced the launch of its new maternal fetal medicine program, which provides comprehensive prenatal care to women experiencing unexpected complications during pregnancy. The new program rounds out a full range of mother and baby care services offered at LLUMC – Murrieta.

The maternal fetal medicine program provides more advanced care for expectant mothers who have been diagnosed with a high-risk pregnancy. High-risk pregnancies can occur for a variety of reasons, including advanced maternal age, chronic medical condition...