High-risk pregnancy care now available at LLUMC-Murrieta
Last updated 6/17/2019 at 10:06am
LOMA LINDA – Loma Linda University Medical Center – Murrieta announced the launch of its new maternal fetal medicine program, which provides comprehensive prenatal care to women experiencing unexpected complications during pregnancy. The new program rounds out a full range of mother and baby care services offered at LLUMC – Murrieta.
The maternal fetal medicine program provides more advanced care for expectant mothers who have been diagnosed with a high-risk pregnancy. High-risk pregnancies can occur for a variety of reasons, including advanced maternal age, chronic medical condition...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)