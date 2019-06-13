Learn about new advancements in Parkinson's disease medications

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Parkinson's Support group will hold their monthly meeting Friday, June 28, from 10 a.m. to noon at the fellowship hall of Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1620 S. Stage Coach Lane, in Fallbrook.

This month's speaker, Sherrie Gould, a nurse practitioner with the Family and Neurology Scripps Clinic, will talk about "New Advancements in Parkinson's Medications, Duopa" with Dustin Ubrun of Abbvie Pharmaceutical.

Gould will focus on Parkinson's disease and other movement disorders. In 2009, she founded a research project to transplant dopamine-producing neurons made from patients own skin cells, potentially eliminating the motor symptoms of Parkinson's disease. The project continues, to learn more about empowering the Parkinson's disease community worldwide, visit http://sherriegould.com.

She said her passion is empowering people with Parkinson's disease to reach lofty goals, and as a consequence she has lead trips around the globe with people with Parkinson's disease and their loved ones to Mt. Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, base camp of Everest in Nepal, Machu Picchu in Peru and more recently the Camino de Santiago in Spain.

She was awarded the Health Hero Award in both 2011 and 2013 for her commitment to the Parkinson's disease community. Gould was recognized by CANP for her commitment to Parkinson's disease research in 2014. She was given the Nurse Practitioner Award of Distinction by the California Association of Nurse Practitioners in 2018.

Break out groups held for a time of sharing, coffee and refreshments will follow the program. The meeting is held in support of persons with Parkinson's disease, care partners and people interested in improving the world of those affected by Parkinson's disease.

Fallbrook Parkinson's Support group is an affiliate group of North County Parkinson's Support Group, http://www.NCPSG.org. The meetings are held the fourth Friday of each month.

For more information, call Irene at (760) 731-0171 or Vicki at (760) 728-7117.

Submitted by Fallbrook Parkinson's Support.