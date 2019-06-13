Pechanga festival boasts beer, chili and philanthropy

More than 48 beers will be available for tasting at the Pechanga Microbrew and Chili Cookoff, benefiting Habitat for Humanity Inland Valley Saturday, June 15.

Where else besides the Pechanga Microbrew and Chili Cookoff can people taste nearly 50 craft beers, devour more than a dozen chili offerings and contribute to social good at the same time?

The 11th annual event returns to the casino resort's Summit event center Saturday, June 15, and once again, it will benefit local charity, Habitat for Humanity Inland Valley.

"We are honored to have Pechanga allow us to participate in this great event every year," Tammy Marine, executive director for Habitat for Humanity Inland Valley, said. "Pechanga has been a wonderful partner for Habitat for Humanity...