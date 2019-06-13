Aerial Pioneer's short films named Best Aerial Cinematography

Tim Santorineos, left, and Alex Santorineos are two of the brothers behind Aerial Pioneers. Paul Santorineos is not pictured

FALLBROOK – Aerial Pioneers announced its two short films have been named Best Aerial Cinematography in Non-Broadcast in the 40th annual Telly Awards, June 6. The Telly Awards honor excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, production companies including Vice, Vimeo, Hearst Digital Media, BuzzFeed and A&E Networks.

"Aerial Pioneers is pushing the boundaries for video and television innovation and creativity at a time when the industry is rapidly changing," Sabrina Dridje, managing director of the T...