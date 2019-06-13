Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Aerial Pioneer's short films named Best Aerial Cinematography

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 6/17/2019 at 10:13am

Tim Santorineos, left, and Alex Santorineos are two of the brothers behind Aerial Pioneers. Paul Santorineos is not pictured

FALLBROOK – Aerial Pioneers announced its two short films have been named Best Aerial Cinematography in Non-Broadcast in the 40th annual Telly Awards, June 6. The Telly Awards honor excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, production companies including Vice, Vimeo, Hearst Digital Media, BuzzFeed and A&E Networks.

"Aerial Pioneers is pushing the boundaries for video and television innovation and creativity at a time when the industry is rapidly changing," Sabrina Dridje, managing director of the T...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 06/18/2019 17:39