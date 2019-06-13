Connections Networking to hear from Fallbrook Land Conservancy

FALLBROOK – “Fallbrook Land Conservancy: Past, Present and Future” will be the topic at Connections Networking breakfast meeting Wednesday, June 19, from 8-9 a.m., presented by Karla Standridge, the executive director of Fallbrook Land Conservancy.

At open meeting, Fallbrook residents are invited to enjoy a hot breakfast buffet sponsored by The Craven Group Home Loans. Attendees must RSVP by Monday, June 17, with Carol Marcon at (760) 224-3408 or email cmarcon@hotmail.com.

Connections Fallbrook Networking Group, established in 1994, is a business networking group comprised of local...