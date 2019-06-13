Contract approved for Alta Vista Drive guardrail replacement

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors authorized a construction contract which will include replacing a guardrail along Alta Vista Drive.

The supervisors’ 4-0 vote, June 5, with Greg Cox at the National Association of Counties conference, authorized the advertisement for bid and subsequent award of a construction contract to replace existing guardrails and provide end treatments throughout the unincorporated portion of the county. The bid package is structured with a base bid consisting of the minimum number of locations and a group of additive alternatives, or locations which can be...