Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Fire damages attic, garage of Fallbrook home

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 6/19/2019 at 7:51am



FALLBROOK - A fire broke out in the morning of Wednesday, June 19 in the garage of a Fallbrook home, authorities said.

The non-injury blaze was reported around 5:45 a.m. at a single-story home on Wintergreen Lane off Via Del Robles, North County Fire Protection District Capt. John Choi said.

It took crews roughly an hour and 15 minutes to fully extinguish the fire, which started in the garage and eventually spread to the attic, Choi said.

A damage estimate was not immediately available.

Investigators from the sheriff's Bomb/Arson unit were sent to the scene, and an investigation into the cause of the blaze was underway.


 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 06/20/2019 09:49