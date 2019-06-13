Ham radio operators to hold Field Day

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Amateur Radio Club will be participating in Field Day 2019, an emergency preparedness exercise, Saturday, June 22, at 11 a.m. until Sunday, June 23, at 11 a.m.

The public and ham radio operators are invited to visit the site at Frazier Elementary School’s athletic field, 1835 Gum Tree Lane, in Fallbrook. Map and latest information are available at http://www.fallbrookarc.org.

The premise of Field Day is to prove that emergency amateur radio operators or “hams” are capable of setting up radio stations in the field, and by using portable antennas and emergency power via generators, batteries or solar, they are able to contact as many other groups around North America doing the same thing.

There are expected to be over 40,000 participants at Field Day this year. Field Day has been an annual event since 1933.

During emergencies and natural disasters normal modes of communication such as telephones, cell phones and the internet usually become overloaded and fail. Amateur radio has been called into action again and again to provide communications in crises when it really matters. Amateur radio is well-known for providing communications support in real disaster and post-disaster situations.

The club also assists in community events such as the Fallbrook Avocado Festival and parades.

During the Lilac fire, the Fallbrook Amateur Radio Club’s repeaters – repeaters re-transmit radio signals to extend range – were used by local radio operators with vantage points from home or mobile, observing the fire and road conditions, to provide supplementary information to North County Fire and to provide verified information from North County Fire from a radio operator stationed at headquarters.

The radio transmissions could have been heard with a radio scanner or with a smartphone app or computer, from audio streamed via the internet. Information at http://www.fallbrookarc.org/index.php/gener/listen.

Amateur radio operators must pass exams that test their knowledge of electronics and communication procedures in order to get licensed by the Federal Communications Commission. Once licensed they are issued a unique call sign and have earned the privilege to use frequencies in the radio spectrum that are allocated for the amateur radio service.

Some of these frequencies are for short-range communications while others are capable of contacts over distances of thousands of miles. There are over 757,602 licensed hams in the United States.

Even those who are not licensed amateurs are welcome to come on out to Field Day and see what it's all about. There will be plenty of experienced and friendly people to show visitors around and perhaps guide them through an on air contact.

Submitted by Fallbrook Amateur Radio Club.