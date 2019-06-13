Re: 'Affordable Care Act – revisit ad absurdum' [Village News Miller Letter, 6/6/19]

It’s funny how some people bristle at the mention of socialized medicine but have no problem with socialized militarism, a big ticket item in the federal budget. That’s right: it’s run entirely by the government.

Currently, we spend more on national defense than China, Saudi Arabia, India, France, Russia, United Kingdom and Germany, combined. Admittedly, we now have, after a $1.5 trillion product development, F-35’s available in the $1 million price range with minimum purchase of 10.

Currently, we spend approximately twice as much on health care as other developed countries do: annual average US at $10,224 versus developed country average at $5,280, according to 2017 figures. Medicare for all could reduce our figure by at least 15% by reducing administrative costs, and that’s largely health insurance’s cut of the take. And like current Medicare, it would be able to negotiate medication prices.

Oh, and for people who need something to take umbrage about, did you know the federal government is taking advantage of California and about a dozen other profitable states? California sends more money to the federal government than it receives back in subsidies, grants and other forms.

And what does the federal government do with that money? It gives it to states that need help. Now is that redistribution of wealth or what? And it’s been going on for years.

John H. Terrell