Re: In reply to "We need freeways and roads" [Village News letter, 6/6/19]

I absolutely agree with San Diego Supervisor Jim Desmond that we need improvements to freeways and roads. I absolutely disagree with Alan Geraci who proposes mass transit and “multimodal streets.”

Having just watched the D-Day 75th anniversary ceremonies, I heard many of the survivors say, “Freedom is not free.” This statement was made with the backdrop of the graves of more than 9,000 American soldiers in Normandy who gave their lives for our freedom.

In my opinion, Geraci’s ideas take away from my individual freedom. To maintain my freedom, I feel compelled to fight against bad ideas when I see them.

I desire to live where I want to live and work where I want to work.

I like freeways. “Free” is a powerful word. Freeways in San Diego are important to our economic success and individual freedoms. Let’s hope we all continue to be able to use them – without paying tolls, without blackout times or days and without bureaucratic interference.

I enjoy going where I want to go, when I want to go in the privacy of my car. Mass transit uses buses, trains and trams, which are the exact opposite of my car, taking large groups to fixed destinations. Mass transit is more attuned to a socialist society where everyone is supposedly equal and the state tells you where you can go, when you go and who you go with. From history, we know that Stalin, Lenin and Mao were proponents of mass transit and fierce opponents of individual freedom.

Car culture is just right for spread-out Southern California, and freeways and roads should be our first priority.

Intermodal streets means that some part of Fallbrook Main Street could be blocked off from cars and only bicycles allowed to travel in that lane. Is this what we want in Fallbrook? I think it is a ridiculous idea. It was tried in Los Angeles to disastrous results and later removed after an outcry from motorists there.

