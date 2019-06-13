Man killed when SUV crashes into tree in Escondido

ESCONDIDO - A man was killed this morning when he crashed his SUV into a tree near an Escondido intersection, police said.

The crash, involving a Lexus SUV, happened shortly before 6:50 a.m. Friday, June 21 near the intersection of Country Club Lane and North Broadway, Escondido Police Lt. Bode Berreth said.

The man, whose name and age were not immediately available, was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, Berreth said, adding that he was the only occupant of the SUV.

Investigators from the Escondido Police Department's traffic division were looking into the circumstances leading up to the crash.