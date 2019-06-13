Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Possible arson fire onto cemetery at Mission San Luis Rey

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 6/20/2019 at 10:06am



OCEANSIDE - A possible arson fire scorched about an acre on Wednesday, June 19 on the outskirts of Mission San Luis Rey, spreading onto the grounds of a cemetery at the landmark 19th century church complex but causing no reported structural damage or injuries.

The blaze erupted near the intersection of state Route 76 and Rancho del Oro Drive shortly before noon, according to the Oceanside Fire Department.

It took firefighters about 15 minutes to fully extinguish the flames, OFD Battalion Chief Scott Stein said.

A man found near the origin point of the blaze was taken into custody on suspicion of igniting it, Oceanside police Lt. Kedrick Sadler said.

The suspect, whose name was not immediately released, was still being questioned in the late afternoon, the lieutenant said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, Stein said.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 06/20/2019 12:25