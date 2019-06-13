San Diego Surfrider Foundation to hold 18th annual Art Gala and Auction

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego chapter of the Surfrider Foundation will hold its 18th annual summer art gala and auction on Friday, June 21 in Mission Bay.

In addition to raising funds for the organization's efforts to protect coastal waters around the county, the event will serve as a celebration of the summer solstice, the day with the longest period of daylight each year. Surfrider will also celebrate the work its volunteers, staff, and supporters have done over the last year.

Event attendees will receive two drink tickets, a buffet dinner and access to the gala's silent auction, which includes more than 75 items. World beat and folk music trio Iron Sage Wood will perform during the gala.

Tickets can be purchased at surfridersd.org for $85 or at the door for $95. The 2019 Endless Summer Art Gala and Auction will be held at the Marina Village Conference Center at 1936 Quivira Way. The event is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.