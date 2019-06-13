Bonsall High holds end-of-year Olympics

Cole Buccino, left, and Andrea Orozco, right, look on as two students begin their timed journey along the inflatable obstacle course.

Heather Holdo and Sara Barclay

Writer Interns

Bonsall High School held its annual BHS Olympics May 23, an event in which the school's teacher-led advisory classes compete against one another in various activities to determine which team can rise above the rest.

This year, such activities included tug-o-war, dodgeball, an obstacle course, a game of Kahoot, a food-eating contest, a game of Mario Kart, Google Feud and inflatable island jousting.

To wrap up the day, the entire school took part in a water fight, throwing an abundance of wet sponges at each other and reloading at strategically placed children's pools filled with water.

Daniel Costa's advisory "Team Caution" came in first place; Karina Calderon's advisory "Team T.E.A.M" came in second place and Eric Hendy's advisory "Team X" came in third place.

After the scores were tallied, Team Caution was awarded with a pizza party for their valiant victory in the schoolwide competition.

"I was very proud of my team's effort. We represented one another and the school very well and had a lot of fun with everybody on the day," Costa said.

Of the three BHS Olympics held at the school, Costa's advisory team has won each one.

"I believe in my team, and credit our success to encouragement and high team morale, which only grew stronger after each win when we performed our Team Caution chant," Costa said.

Students from a freshman advisory class fight to the "death" in a jousting tournament.

The Associated Student Body organizes the Olympics and hosts them for the students right before summer vacation as a reprieve from the year's academic course load.

"We had a week basically to put it all together, and just thought of activities that the students would like; we had the class vote on certain activities and then we had the students in ASB choose the activities they would be into. At the end of the day, we had fun doing it," student Julia Anderson said.

The schoolwide event fosters school spirit, collaboration and lighthearted competition, ASB members said.

"BHS Olympics is one of my favorite leadership events because it allows all classes to interact through a day of fun games and activities," ASB President Maddison Walsh said.