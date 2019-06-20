Ballet Folklorico to perform in Fallbrook

FALLBROOK – All are invited to enjoy free Ballet Folklorico dance performances Saturday, June 29, at Fallbrook United Methodist Church. Doors open at 2:45 p.m., and dancing starts at 3, running until approximately 4:30 p.m.

Three dance groups, from Chula Vista, Vista and Fallbrook, will be performing traditional dances which are a unique celebration of Mexican and Hispanic culture. Ballet Folklorico is beloved for its artistry and ability to captivate the audience.

Free snacks and drinks will be provided before and during performances. Bring lawn chairs or blankets, tables and chairs will also be available. The church is located at 1844 Winterhaven Road in Fallbrook.

Submitted by Fallbrook United Methodist Church.