Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Ballet Folklorico to perform in Fallbrook

 
Last updated 6/21/2019 at 6:19pm

Ballet Folklorico will perform at Fallbrook United Methodist Church, June 29.

FALLBROOK – All are invited to enjoy free Ballet Folklorico dance performances Saturday, June 29, at Fallbrook United Methodist Church. Doors open at 2:45 p.m., and dancing starts at 3, running until approximately 4:30 p.m.

Three dance groups, from Chula Vista, Vista and Fallbrook, will be performing traditional dances which are a unique celebration of Mexican and Hispanic culture. Ballet Folklorico is beloved for its artistry and ability to captivate the audience.

Free snacks and drinks will be provided before and during performances. Bring lawn chairs or blankets, tables and chairs will also be available. The church is located at 1844 Winterhaven Road in Fallbrook.

Submitted by Fallbrook United Methodist Church.

 
