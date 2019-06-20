BUSD approves lease agreement for golf course portion of Gird Road site

When the Fallbrook Union High School District owned a 50-acre site on Gird Road the Golf Club of California utilized a portion of that land for the golf course and paid the Fallbrook school district rent for that 1.85-acre area.

The land was transferred to the Bonsall Unified School District in 2014 when what had been the Bonsall Union School District transitioned from a K-8 elementary school district to a K-12 unified district and that area was detached from the Fallbrook Union High School District land. Touchstone Golf, LLC, which manages the Golf Club of California course, now has an ag...