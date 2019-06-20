Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

BUSD approves lease agreement for golf course portion of Gird Road site

 
When the Fallbrook Union High School District owned a 50-acre site on Gird Road the Golf Club of California utilized a portion of that land for the golf course and paid the Fallbrook school district rent for that 1.85-acre area.

The land was transferred to the Bonsall Unified School District in 2014 when what had been the Bonsall Union School District transitioned from a K-8 elementary school district to a K-12 unified district and that area was detached from the Fallbrook Union High School District land. Touchstone Golf, LLC, which manages the Golf Club of California course, now has an ag...



