Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Community Carnival to run June 20-23

 
Last updated 6/21/2019 at 6:17pm



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Village Association offers Fallbrook Summer Festival, a community carnival, in the Library Plaza Parking Lot Thursday, June 20 through Sunday, June 23.

The event includes food, rides and games. Tentative hours of operation are 5-10/11 p.m., Thursday and Friday; 1-10/11 p.m., Saturday and Sunday.

There will be no parking in the Library Plaza lot from 9 p.m., Tuesday, June 18 until 6 a.m., Monday, June 24.





 
