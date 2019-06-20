County online auction to feature 313 properties

SAN DIEFO – Bidders who did not get to buy property in San Diego County’s April online auction will now get a second chance.

San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister opened bidder registration for the 2019 online reoffer property tax auction, featuring 313 properties.

“We want to give prospective buyers another shot at buying a piece of beautiful San Diego County,” McAllister said. “Most of the available properties are timeshares – all starting at $100 – so we want to encourage people across the country to take advantage of these great deals.”

Those who wish t...