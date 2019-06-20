Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Emily Williams graduates from Hamilton College

 
Last updated 6/24/2019 at 2:29pm



CLINTON, N.Y. – Emily Williams of Fallbrook earned a bachelor’s degree from Hamilton College Sunday, May 26.

A neuroscience major at Hamilton College, Williams joins an alumni body of more than 23,000, many of whom have made important contributions to business, the professions, government and the arts. Williams has been named to the dean’s list at Hamilton College for the 2019 spring semester.

To be named to the dean’s list, a student must have carried throughout the semester a course load of four or more graded credits with an average of 3.5 or above.

Originally founded in 1793...



