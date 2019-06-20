FUESD schools named to Educational Results Partnership honor roll

FALLBROOK – After an extensive analysis of student data for every public school and district in California, the following Fallbrook Union Elementary Schools have been identified as clear leaders in getting students to grade-level and beyond and have been named to the 2018-2019 California Honor Roll: Fallbrook Homeschool Academy, Mary Fay Pendleton Elementary and San Onofre Elementary.

The 2018-2019 honor roll recognizes schools and school districts that have demonstrated consistently high levels of student academic achievement, improvement in achievement levels over time, and a reduction...