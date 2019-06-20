Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Loretta June Dollins

 
Last updated 6/21/2019 at 6:33pm

Loretta June Dollins, 84, died June 15 peacefully with loved ones by her side in the comfort of her home. June was born Nov. 13, 1934, in Colorado but was a California resident nearly her entire life.

She graduated from Coachella Valley Union High School where she met and married her high school boyfriend, Edward Lee Dollins. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and was highly active with her church.

June is survived by her husband of 65 years, “Ed” Dollins; sister Betty Jo Dorrough; daughter Robin Charlton; son Grant Dollins; grandchildren Greg Dollins and Brittanee Dollins.

Memorial services will be held Thursday, June 27, at 11 a.m. at LifePointe Church, 221 N. Pico Avenue, in Fallbrook.

 
