Loretta June Dollins, 84, died June 15 peacefully with loved ones by her side in the comfort of her home. June was born Nov. 13, 1934, in Colorado but was a California resident nearly her entire life.

She graduated from Coachella Valley Union High School where she met and married her high school boyfriend, Edward Lee Dollins. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and was highly active with her church.

June is survived by her husband of 65 years, “Ed” Dollins; sister Betty Jo Dorrough; daughter Robin Charlton; son Grant Dollins; grandchildren Greg Dollins and Brittanee Dollins.

Memorial services will be held Thursday, June 27, at 11 a.m. at LifePointe Church, 221 N. Pico Avenue, in Fallbrook.