Retired teachers association awards scholarships

Wendy Hernandez, left, a 2019 graduate of Rancho Buena Vista High School, and Diego Melo, right, a 2019 graduate of Fallbrook High School are presented with scholarships from the California Retired Teachers Association members Judy Igoe and Bill O'Connor to put toward their college studies to become future teachers.

FALLBROOK – Several members of Fallbrook's California Retired Teachers Division 81 attended the annual awards luncheon for Scholarship Foundation Inc. of North San Diego County CalRTA at Twin Oaks Golf Club in San Marcos Wednesday, May 22.

The mission of the Scholarship Foundation is the promotion and development of education by awarding scholarships to graduates of north San Diego County high schools who have achieved high standards in academics and citizenship and have chosen to pursue careers in education. In addition, scholarships are awarded to fifth-year credential candidates from...