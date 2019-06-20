Sell a home for top dollar

ESCONDIDO – If a homeowner is considering putting their home on the market to sell for top dollar, there are certain steps that they can take in order to prepare their home for sale.

First, call a local Realtor with proven experience. A local Realtor can provide a homeowner with up-to-date information on home values and trends in their neighborhood. Don't just rely on an internet search. While the internet is a great start, its data is not as accurate as the information obtained from a local Realtor.

Prepare the home for sale. A Realtor can provide ideas about minor free or low cost cha...