Spring Arbor University announces spring graduates

SPRING ARBOR, Mich. – Jill Granquist of Fallbrook graduated with a nursing degree from Spring Arbor University.

Spring Arbor University is a Christian liberal arts university. The university offers more than 70 majors and programs to undergraduate students. As a leader in adult and professional studies, Spring Arbor University continues to reach out to working adults who wish to complete associate, bachelor’s or master’s degrees. With programs offered throughout locations in Michigan, Ohio and online, the university continues to meet the growing needs of its students.

