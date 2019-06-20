Find the FGMS at the San Diego County Fair
Last updated 6/24/2019 at 5:39pm
FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society hosted a booth at the San Diego County Fair, spreading joy and geological education one stone at a time. The booth is run by a team of over 60 volunteers. Attendees can stop by any day of the fair to learn something new and visit museum-worthy displays, and every child gets a free tumbled stone.
Submitted by The Fal...
