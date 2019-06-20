Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

Fallbrook FFA wins three special awards for county fair garden

 
Last updated 6/24/2019 at 2:27pm

Joe Naiman photo

The Fallbrook High Future Farmers of America garden is the winner of three special awards at the San Diego County Fair.

Fallbrook High School's Future Farmers of America chapter won three awards for the horticulture program's garden at the San Diego County Fair.

This year's fair theme is "Oz-some" and commemorates the 80th anniversary of "The Wizard of Oz" movie. The Fallbrook FFA garden is called "The Faces of Oz."

The exhibit won the Johnson Green-On-Green Award given for the best use of non-flowering plants by an amateur or youth organization, the Johnson Fleeting Flowers Award given for the best display of annuals at an amateur or youth garden and the Palomar Cactus and Succulent Society Award given fo...



