Supervisors authorize contract for Ammunition Road sidewalks

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors authorized the advertisement for bid and subsequent award of a construction contract for sidewalk improvements along Ammunition Road.

The supervisors’ 4-0 vote June 5, with Greg Cox at the National Association of Counties conference, authorized the director of the county’s Department of Purchasing and Contracting to take the necessary actions to finalize a contract, designated the director of the county’s Department of Public Works as the county officer responsible for administering the contract and found the minor alteration of an existing p...