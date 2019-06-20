Bonsall Woman's Club installs newly elected officers
Last updated 6/24/2019 at 10:10am
BONSALL – The Bonsall Woman's Club installed newly elected officers at their June 6 meeting. These members of the executive board for 2019-2020 will work together toward the club's objectives. These objectives are to engage in activities for the betterment of the club, community and country, to promote individual interests of club members, to promote civic interest through education and discussion and to encourage and help youth, elderly and needy through financial aid and personal service. These objectives are achieved through military support, Secret Santa programs, women's health, safe...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)