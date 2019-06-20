Bonsall Woman's Club installs newly elected officers

The Bonsall Woman's Club announces its newly elected officers at their June 6 meeting, including from left, Arlene Rutherford, president; Bea Liner, first vice president and dean of chairmen; Peggy Durling, second vice president of programs; Sydne Gilbert, third vice president of membership; Laurie Criscenti, fourth vice president of ways and means and MaryJane Poulter, recording secretary. Not shown is Jackie Nutter, treasurer.

BONSALL – The Bonsall Woman's Club installed newly elected officers at their June 6 meeting. These members of the executive board for 2019-2020 will work together toward the club's objectives. These objectives are to engage in activities for the betterment of the club, community and country, to promote individual interests of club members, to promote civic interest through education and discussion and to encourage and help youth, elderly and needy through financial aid and personal service. These objectives are achieved through military support, Secret Santa programs, women's health, safe...