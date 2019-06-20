Financing for Pine View Apartments approved
Last updated 6/24/2019 at 9:52am
Financing for the renovation of the Pine View Apartments complex was approved by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.
The supervisors’ 4-0 vote, June 4, with Greg Cox at the National Association of Counties conference, authorized the California Statewide Communities Development Authority to issue up to $20,000,000 of revenue bonds for Pine View Preservation to acquire and rehabilitate the 101-unit complex in the 1100 block of Alturas Road.
The California Statewide Communities Development Authority was created to provide local governments, nonprofit public benefit corporations and...
