Financing for Pine View Apartments approved

Financing for the renovation of the Pine View Apartments complex was approved by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

The supervisors’ 4-0 vote, June 4, with Greg Cox at the National Association of Counties conference, authorized the California Statewide Communities Development Authority to issue up to $20,000,000 of revenue bonds for Pine View Preservation to acquire and rehabilitate the 101-unit complex in the 1100 block of Alturas Road.

The California Statewide Communities Development Authority was created to provide local governments, nonprofit public benefit corporations and...