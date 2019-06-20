Four E. Coli cases linked to San Diego County Fair, one child dies from complications

The San Diego County Fair has closed the livestock area after officials determined that several children came in contact with the E. Coli bacteria and one of the children, aged 2, has died from complications from the illness.

DEL MAR - The County of San Diego Health and Human Services reported late Friday, June 28 that a two-year-old has died from complications related to the Escherichia coli bacteria, or E. Coli, that they have linked to the San Diego County Fair.

"Our sympathies go out to the family of the child that died from this illness," said Wilma J. Wooten, M.D., M.P.H. County public health officer. "While most people recover from this illness without complications, 5 to 10 percent of people diagnosed with STEC develop the life-threatening kidney infection."

The San Diego County Fair released a post, with a link to the press release from the county.

"We are heartbroken and are working directly with County officials to ensure public safety," the post read.

The county reported that three other children - ages 2 to 13 years old - also became ill but were not hospitalized. The agency said all the children infected had visited the fair between June 8-15 and exhibited symptoms from June 10-16.

Officials said they re-inspected the food facilities at the fair that were reportedly visited by the children, but found no link to the bacteria.

"The source of the E. Coli bacteria is under investigation, but all children had a report of visiting the animal areas or the petting zoo, or had other animal contact at the San Diego Fair," the county press release said.

In response, officials have closed access to all animal areas to the public.

Health officials said most people who come in contact with the bacteria start feeling sick 3 to 4 days after eating or drinking something that contains the bacteria and can become ill anytime from 1 to 10 days later. Symptoms can vary from person-to-person.

The agency said the most effective way to thwart the infection is to practice good handwashing.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

