Greenwood's does take grand champion honors

Audrey Greenwood, far right, displays all the ribbons her goats won in the open livestock breed show at the San Diego County Fair where she was visited by friends Cole Latimer, left, and Taryn Sehnert.

Audrey Greenwood completed her Future Farmers of America career, at least as a youth exhibitor, last year. This year she entered 28 dairy goats in the open livestock breed show and won the senior grand champion, junior grand champion and junior reserve champion awards for the LaMancha breed.

Jolene, who is 2 years old, was the senior grand champion.

"I was not expecting Jolene to be grand champion," Greenwood said.

A doe who has given birth competes in the senior class. The junior class is for does who have not given birth. Although milking is not part of the senior dairy goat competitio...