Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Maggie Schmutz
Writer Intern 

Over-50 crowd finds fun at Fallbrook Senior Center

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 6/24/2019 at 10:15am

Maggie Schmutz photos

Seniors participate in the weekly line dancing class at the Fallbrook Senior Center.

The Fallbrook Senior Center has a variety of activities for Fallbrook's 50-plus crowd Monday through Friday. The center has served the community since the 1970s.

"We're an activity center," Susie Gonsalves, operations manager, said. "So we have activities like line dancing, yoga, cards, games, ukulele classes, things like that, just a variety of activities and social things for seniors to come to."

Anyone over 50 can become a member for just $15 a year. This membership grants them access to activities, events and classes. They also have their own exercise equipment.

"It's a great place,...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 06/24/2019 10:50