Over-50 crowd finds fun at Fallbrook Senior Center

The Fallbrook Senior Center has a variety of activities for Fallbrook's 50-plus crowd Monday through Friday. The center has served the community since the 1970s.

"We're an activity center," Susie Gonsalves, operations manager, said. "So we have activities like line dancing, yoga, cards, games, ukulele classes, things like that, just a variety of activities and social things for seniors to come to."

Anyone over 50 can become a member for just $15 a year. This membership grants them access to activities, events and classes. They also have their own exercise equipment.

"It's a great place,...