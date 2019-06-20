Penalty phase opens to determine Merritt's sentencing

Susan Blake, mother to Joseph McStay and grandmother to his two sons, talks about the loss of her son and his family during testimony Tuesday, June 11.

The penalty phase in the trial of Charles "Chase" Merritt began Tuesday, June 11, just a day after Merritt was found guilty of murdering all four members of the McStay family of Fallbrook.

After testimony and presentations, the jury of 12 will decide whether Merritt should be put to death or spend life in prison for committing first-degree murder of all four McStay family members and special circumstances charges.

San Bernardino County prosecutor Melissa Rodriguez presented the opening statement for the state. She showed photos and videos of the family – including the couple's two young...