Planned wireless facilities cause alarm

Fallbrook residents voiced their concerns about small cell wireless facilities set to be introduced to the unincorporated areas of San Diego at the Fallbrook Community Planning Group meeting, June 17.

These small cell wireless facilities are the direct result of a Federal Communications Commission order, and the issue posed at the meeting wasn’t so much whether or not they would happen, but rather how to make them more aesthetically pleasing and less intrusive for Fallbrook residents.

However, residents had many concerns about these small cell sites, which would help to bring 5G to the...