Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Maggie Schmutz
Writer Intern 

Planned wireless facilities cause alarm

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 6/24/2019 at 10:20am



Fallbrook residents voiced their concerns about small cell wireless facilities set to be introduced to the unincorporated areas of San Diego at the Fallbrook Community Planning Group meeting, June 17.

These small cell wireless facilities are the direct result of a Federal Communications Commission order, and the issue posed at the meeting wasn’t so much whether or not they would happen, but rather how to make them more aesthetically pleasing and less intrusive for Fallbrook residents.

However, residents had many concerns about these small cell sites, which would help to bring 5G to the...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 06/24/2019 11:27