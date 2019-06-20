'The Producers' is a resounding success

One never knows when a single act will change the course of a country. Washington crossed the Delaware. Francis Scott Key was imprisoned under a siege, or a lone trumpeter played the national anthem at dusk.

Shrouded in twilight, the haunting sounds of a solo trumpeter invoking "The Star Spangled Banner" filled the night air. It was a hallowed moment for those who heard it. As the country's anthem drifted above the din – it was a gentle reminder to embrace God, country and the flag.

The question arises, why shouldn't the national anthem be played before each and every public performance?...