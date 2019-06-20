The "Three Fridas" to return from Pomona

Gina Abdelrahman, right, poses with her scarecrow creations, the "Three Fridas," from left, "Abstract Frida," "Frida Real" and "Emotional Frida: two sides to every Frida," at Latino Museo de Artes in May.

FALLBROOK – Artist Gina Abdelrahman has worked with Fallbrook's Jackie Heyneman and her Scarecrew to design and create unique iconic images on exhibit in Fallbrook each fall during the Harvest Fest.

This past year she created the "Notorious RBG" which was placed in several key Fallbrook locations. This year she created her "Three Fridas" which have been on display at the Latino Museo's International Exhibition and Art Walk in Pomona, www.latinoartmuseum.com, where she was recognized by the mayor of Pasadena.

"Frida Real" will return to greet patrons of the Fallbrook Art Center again durin...