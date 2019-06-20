USS Charleston to open for visits

SAN DIEGO - The USS Charleston, a littoral combat ship, will open for public visits at the Broadway Pier this week.

The visit, with public tours available from June 28 to 30, will allow members of the public to tour the ship and speak with the ship's sailors.

The Charleston is homeported in San Diego and is the 16th littoral combat ship to enter the fleet. The ship is designed to operate in near-shore environments as well as in the open ocean and is capable of combating coastal threats such as submarines, mines and swarming small craft.

Public tours of the ship are scheduled for Friday, June 28, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, June 29, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, June 30, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Media interested in tours or interviews will have an opportunity to do so Thursday, June 27, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Broadway Pier is located on North Harbor Drive at the intersection of Broadway and North Harbor Drive in downtown San Diego. Visitors will board the ship on a first come, first served basis, and may have to wait in line.