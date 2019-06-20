Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

USS Charleston to open for visits

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 6/26/2019 at 11:49am



SAN DIEGO - The USS Charleston, a littoral combat ship, will open for public visits at the Broadway Pier this week.

The visit, with public tours available from June 28 to 30, will allow members of the public to tour the ship and speak with the ship's sailors.

The Charleston is homeported in San Diego and is the 16th littoral combat ship to enter the fleet. The ship is designed to operate in near-shore environments as well as in the open ocean and is capable of combating coastal threats such as submarines, mines and swarming small craft.

Public tours of the ship are scheduled for Friday, June 28, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, June 29, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, June 30, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Media interested in tours or interviews will have an opportunity to do so Thursday, June 27, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Broadway Pier is located on North Harbor Drive at the intersection of Broadway and North Harbor Drive in downtown San Diego. Visitors will board the ship on a first come, first served basis, and may have to wait in line.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 06/26/2019 19:20