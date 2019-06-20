15 passenger rescued after fishing boat washes ashore in Mission Beach

SAN DIEGO - Lifeguards rescued 15 passengers after a fishing boat ran aground in Mission Beach on Friday, June 28.

The boat crashed south of Belmont Park around 5 a.m., 10News reported. The ship, a 65-foot-long motor vessel named ''Pacifica,'' was returning from a one-and-a-half-day fishing trip in Mexico.

Passengers were asleep when the boat began to idle and move slowly to shore. Lifeguards, the U.S. Coast Guard, the San Diego Police Department and the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department helped rescue the 15 passengers aboard, including five crew members. No injuries were reported.

"We felt something hit hard,'' a passenger told 10News. "We woke up wondering (what was) going on.''

A tug boat began pulling the boat back out to sea about an hour later and the boat was moved offshore by 6:30 a.m.

The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating the incident.