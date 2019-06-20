Fallbrook Pop Warner thanks sponsor for continued support

Fallbrook Pop Warner thanks its sponsor George Garcia, center back, of Firehouse and Rib Shack in Fallbrook for his continued support, June 5, with DeLos Eyer; Chris Ward, the U12 assistant coach, Ivan Martinez and Josanna Nelson in the back row with Garcia, and in front Austin Ward, Nico Cherevchenko, Kingston Ward and Dominick Blackman. Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Pop Warner awarded George Garcia, the owner of Firehouse and Rib Shack, with several gifts of gratitude for his continued support of the local youth league Wednesday, June 5. Garcia has been a Warrior level $1,000 sponsor for two years.

Chris Ward, the assistant coach for U12, said, "The kids love coming to Firehouse. The games, the mac 'n' cheese fries and just getting the teams together for league events here is always a fun night."

Garcia signed up for a third year of sponsorship, so the league said they will be hosting several more Pop Warner nights at his rest...