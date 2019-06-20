Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook Pop Warner thanks sponsor for continued support

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 6/24/2019 at 4:03pm

Fallbrook Pop Warner thanks its sponsor George Garcia, center back, of Firehouse and Rib Shack in Fallbrook for his continued support, June 5, with DeLos Eyer; Chris Ward, the U12 assistant coach, Ivan Martinez and Josanna Nelson in the back row with Garcia, and in front Austin Ward, Nico Cherevchenko, Kingston Ward and Dominick Blackman. Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Pop Warner awarded George Garcia, the owner of Firehouse and Rib Shack, with several gifts of gratitude for his continued support of the local youth league Wednesday, June 5. Garcia has been a Warrior level $1,000 sponsor for two years.

Chris Ward, the assistant coach for U12, said, "The kids love coming to Firehouse. The games, the mac 'n' cheese fries and just getting the teams together for league events here is always a fun night."

Garcia signed up for a third year of sponsorship, so the league said they will be hosting several more Pop Warner nights at his rest...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 06/25/2019 15:50