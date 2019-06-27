Democratic club to hold July 4th potluck

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Democratic Club will hold a Fourth of July Potluck Dinner for its members Thursday, July 4, at Hilltop Center, 331 E. Elder St., from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

The club will provide barbecue chicken for everyone. Attendees are asked to bring a dish to share and their own drinks. Those whose last name starts with A thru M are asked to bring a salad or side dish and those name starts with N thru Z, a dessert.

So they have an idea of how many people to expect, RSVP on the club’s Facebook event RSVP or send an email to Tom Frew, presidentfallbrookdc@gmail.com.

In addition to regular meetings on the first Thursday of each month, the club holds casual coffee meetings on the third Wednesday of each month at 8 a.m. at the Fallbrook Coffee Company, 622 S. Mission Road. Interested persons are welcome.

For more information, visit http://www.fallbrookdemocrats.org.

Submitted by Fallbrook Democratic Club.