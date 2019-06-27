Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Democratic club to hold July 4th potluck

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/1/2019 at 9:59am



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Democratic Club will hold a Fourth of July Potluck Dinner for its members Thursday, July 4, at Hilltop Center, 331 E. Elder St., from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

The club will provide barbecue chicken for everyone. Attendees are asked to bring a dish to share and their own drinks. Those whose last name starts with A thru M are asked to bring a salad or side dish and those name starts with N thru Z, a dessert.

So they have an idea of how many people to expect, RSVP on the club’s Facebook event RSVP or send an email to Tom Frew, presidentfallbrookdc@gmail.com.

In addition to regular meetings on the first Thursday of each month, the club holds casual coffee meetings on the third Wednesday of each month at 8 a.m. at the Fallbrook Coffee Company, 622 S. Mission Road. Interested persons are welcome.

For more information, visit http://www.fallbrookdemocrats.org.

Submitted by Fallbrook Democratic Club.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019