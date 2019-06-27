Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Donia Firooz named to spring 2019 dean's list at Hofstra University

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/2/2019 at 6:03am



HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. – Donia Firooz of Fallbrook excelled during the spring 2019 semester, achieving a GPA of at least 3.5 to earn a spot on the dean’s list.

Hofstra University is a nationally ranked and recognized private university in Hempstead, New York, that is the only school to ever host three consecutive presidential debates in 2008, 2012 and 2016. Hofstra University is a dynamic community of more than 11,000 students from around the world who are dedicated to civic engagement, academic excellence and becoming leaders in their communities and their careers.

Submitted by Hofstra University.


 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019