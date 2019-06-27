Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Village News

ESL students celebrate successful year

 
Last updated 7/2/2019 at 6:10am

: ESL students celebrate the end of the year at Christ the King Lutheran Church. Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Student participants attending English as a Second Language classes at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Fallbrook celebrated the culmination of another year with a reading of their required essays titled "My Favorite Activity."

To celebrate, they learned about the history of the "Root beer Float," after which each person created their own. One of the student's wrote her essay about the art of shopping in thrift shop stores called "Thrifting." It inspired the school to create their own free "Thrift Shop" from household items.

After a summer break, classes will resume in September.

Contact Pat Hensley for more information at (760) 723-2294.

Submitted by Pat Hensley.

 
