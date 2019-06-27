Fallbrook park receives $2 per-square-foot rebate to upgrade landscape

FALLBROOK – The pocket park on Beech Street and South Mission Road, known as Jackie Heyneman Park, got a facelift recently.

Some of the money that paid for the improvements came thanks to a grant the Fallbrook Public Utility District helped secure for the park.

More grant funding is available to residents and businesses in town who want to tear out their thirsty grass and replace it with more sustainable landscaping. The funds are provided by the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California. Anyone in the county can apply.

Metropolitan will give a $2 rebate for each square foot of grass removed and replaced with plants like succulents, poppies and other California natives.

For Jackie Heyneman Park, the turf replacement rebate amounted to $3,364. The work was coordinated by the Fallbrook Village Association, which also received another grant allowing for other improvements like building a gazebo, new park benches and making the park more handicapped-accessible.

“The support and partnership from FPUD with securing funding for the plants is really appreciated and just shows what a community should really be like,” Roy Moosa of the Village Association said

The turf replacement grant program has been popular in Fallbrook. In the past year, 12 residents or businesses have applied for funding.

An application must be submitted before any work is done and rules require a landscape plan, a watershed approach, efficient irrigation and mulch. Synthetic turf is not eligible for the rebate.

The application and more information can be found at http://www.socalwatersmart.com. For more rebate information, contact Mick Cothran at Fallbrook Public Utilities District at MickC@fpud.com.

Submitted Fallbrook Public Utilities District.