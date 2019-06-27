Fallbrook Woman's Club ends year with performing arts

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Woman's Club held their final meeting for the season, June 11. This year, the club president's special project was dedicated to support the Fallbrook Senior Center Home Meal Delivery Program. Diane Jansen, the 2018-2019 club president, presented a check to Phyllis Sweeney in support of this project; monies raised came from the monthly birthday raffles.

InnerDancers Performing Arts Troupe includes, from left, back row, Annette Augustine, Taylor Vesco, Caroline Bossmeyer, Angie Dunais, Michael Dunais; middle row, Lauren Kardos and Vera Petric; front row, Laura Schaeffer.

The Fallbrook Woman's Club enjoyed entertained by the InnerDancers Performing Arts, led by Caroline Bossmeyer. InnerDancers Performing Arts is an inclusive discovery and experience for children, teens and adults with and without developmental disabilities.

The group, being energetic and lively, entertained the women with five songs, the finale being "The Hokey Pokey" which got many of the ladies on their feet as they joined the dancers.

The Fallbrook Woman's Club meetings are held the second Tuesday of each month except July and August, at 11 a.m., at its clubhouse, 238 W. Mission Road. For additional information, visit http://www.fallbrookwomansclub.org.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Woman's Club.